All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Coldplay, BTS — “My Universe” This week, pop heavy hitters Coldplay and BTS united for a shimmering new single, “My Universe.” The upbeat song features a catchy chorus and expertly combines both groups styles of music, continuing Coldplay’s venture into classic pop on their upcoming album Music Of The Spheres. “I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy,” Chris Martin said in a statement. “It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good.” Elton John, Charlie Puth — “After All” Elton John and Charlie Puth teamed up for the tender tune “After All,” a gentle ballad about believing in love. The song arrives on John’s upcoming collaboration album The Lockdown Sessions and started with a chance encounter at an LA restaurant. “As a songwriter, I have admired and looked up to Elton John my entire life,” Puth said about working with the legend. “It is truly incredible how the melodies and chords seem to come to him instantly whenever he sits down at the piano. I got to witness that firsthand when we wrote this song together. He is world class and the true definition of a musical genius.”

Karol G — “Sejodioto” After releasing the album KG0516 earlier this year, prolific songwriter Karol G returns with yet another piece of new music. “Sejodioto” is an empowering anthem that adds another catchy tune to her catalog and she sings of finding power in being on her own over traditional reggaeton and hip-hop style beats. Alessia Cara — “Best Days” When all the hardships we’ve collectively experienced over the last two years, Alessia Cara knows we’re all dreaming of the “Best Days.” Her new stripped-down ballad arrives on her new album In The Meantime and is a powerful reflection on the anxieties of the future and the passing of time.

Poppy — “Hysteria” With her new album Flux and high-profile partnership with WWE, Poppy leans into her new alt-rock brand. The song “Hysteria” still holds onto elements of shimmering pop, positioning Poppy’s soaring vocals over a kaleidoscopic of electric guitars. Gia Woods — “Next Girlfriend” Offering another preview of her upcoming EP Heartbreak County, which arrives in early October, Gia Woods delivers the playful track “Next Girlfriend.” The song is the latest buoyant offering from the singer, which combines a groovy beat at Woods’ captivating lyrical delivery. “As a gay girl, I didn’t explore my sexuality as freely as most of my friends,” Woods said in a statement. “Navigating coming out of the closet, feeling like an outsider, and not knowing how to tell if other girls were gay, all affected how I experienced growing up in LA.”

Alina Baraz — “If You Let Me” Soulful pop singer Alina Baraz offered her fans the four-track EP Sunbeam this week. The project featured the vibe-heavy song “If You Let Me,” a swooning tune combining a quick-tempoed beat with Baraz’s sultry vocals to make a perfect late-night listen. Disclosure — “Observer Effect” After making a grand return with their 2020 album Energy, UK electronic duo Disclosure return with a new single, the fully instrumental track “Observer Effect,” which arrives on their upcoming DJ-Kicks mixtape. The club-ready tune features a driving beat that makes for an irresistibly dancey single.