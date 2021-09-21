All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some anticipated releases. Lil Nas X dropped his debut album, Kehlani released a shimmering new single, and Lady Gaga shared another look at her Tony Bennett collaboration. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Lil Nas X — “Am I Dreaming” Feat. Miley Cyrus After months of teasing, Lil Nas X finally released his debut album, Montero. Though the musician previously linked up with Billy Ray Cyrus for his chart-topping “Old Town Road” single, his new track “Am I Dreaming” sees a feature with a different Cyrus family member. Over an acoustic guitar, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus sing a tender tune about keeping loved ones in your memory. Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett — “Love For Sale” Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are just weeks away from the release of their second collaborative album Love For Sale. This week, the pair dropped the LP’s title track, a jazzy number that sees marvelous harmonization from the two talented singers.

Kehlani — “Altar” After teasing her new era of music with an eerie trailer, Kehlani served up her swooning track “Altar” this week. The song marks the first single off her forthcoming album Blue Water Road, which is expected to arrive later this winter, and showcases the singer’s honeyed vocals over a watery beat. Jonas Brothers — “Who’s In Your Head” Jonas Brothers returned this week with one burning question: Who’s in your head? Their groovy new single, which they previously teased on tour, features a dancefloor-ready beat with sparkling production and was co-written by Britney Spears and N’SYNC collaborators Max Martin and Rami Yacoub.

Magdalena Bay — “You Lose!” LA pop duo Magdalena Bay offered another preview of their upcoming album Mercurial World, this time with the glistening track “You Lose!” The new single boasts crunchy synths and an upbeat rhythm that offers a perfect backdrop for singer Mica Tenenbaum’s breathy vocals. Alec Benjamin — “Older” After releasing his 2020 album These Two Windows, songwriter Alec Benjamin returns with another wistful single. On his new track “Older,” Benjamin sets the tone for the anxieties that arrive with age. It’s a nostalgic and tenderhearted tune that perfectly encapsulates the singer’s vulnerable songwriting.

KAINA — “Casita” Chicago singer KAINA lays out a hopeful wish for the future with her new Y2K R&B-inspired single “Casita.” Pulling inspiration from The Cheetah Girls and salsa-maestro Oscar D’Leon, KAINA soulfully serenades a love letter to her friends and family over endlessly dreamy instrumentals. “‘Casita’ is about all the people I miss,” KAINA said about the single in a statement. “I miss sharing space in my home, staying up way too late talking sh*t and laughing — I miss sharing my mother’s cooking with friends and family.” Jeremy Zucker — “Therapist” Platinum-certified pop singer Jeremy Zucker shared the addictive tune “Therapist” this week, offering a preview of his upcoming sophomore album Crusher. Co-produced by Ethan Gruska, the new single is a driving ballad about the emotional labor of carrying someone else’s burden.