All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw a handful of exciting collaborations. Doja Cat tapped SZA for a look at her upcoming project, J Balvin and Khalid made a laid-back tune, and Justin Bieber called on some R&B contemporaries for a devout EP. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA) Doja Cat has been teasing her next album, Planet Her, for several months. She’s since shared a potential list of guest features which included The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, and SZA. Confirming SZA’s involvement, Doja Cat shared the groovy tune “Kiss Me More” this week, which featured the two singers’ soaring melodies. Taylor Swift — “Mr. Perfectly Fine” Despite releasing two albums in 2020, Taylor Swift is already back in the studio. This time, she’s rerecording her old catalog after a feud with Big Machine Records over her old masters. She’s currently sharing updated versions of her Fearless tracks, including songs that never made it to the record like “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a heartbreak anthem that Swifties are convinced is about her breakup with Joe Jonas.

J Balvin, Khalid — “Otra Noche Sin Ti” J Balvin may have released his well-received concept album Colores in 2020, but it looks like the prolific musician is already gearing up for a new release. He’s shared three new singles in 2021, his latest being the introspective tune “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” where Balvin tapped Khalid to grace the track with his soulful musings. Justin Bieber — “Where You Go I Follow” (Feat. Pink Sweats) Justin Bieber has had a busy year thus far, and this week was no different. Following up the deluxe release of his Justice album, Bieber returned with the surprise gospel EP Freedom. The effort is very religious in nature, something that Bieber has not shied away from talking about in the past.

Ashe — “I’m Fine” Following up on her high-profile collaboration with Finneas, Ashe returned to debut the euphoric single “I’m Fine” this week. “’I’m Fine’ is about having that one person in your life that when you’re trying to fake it and you’re trying to say, ‘Oh, no, I’m doing okay,’ it’s having that one person who says: ‘I know you’re not okay. You can’t pretend with me,’” Ashe said about the single. “And I have a couple people in my life that can always call me out when I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m fine.’ And, yeah, those are the people we need in our lives.” Gwen Stefani — “Slow Clap (Feat. Saweetie) It’s been a few years since we’ve heard new music from Gwen Stefani but if her recent track “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” is any indication, the singer is planning to throw it back to hear early career with an upcoming, nostalgia-inducing project. Calling on Saweetie to infuse her “Slow Clap” single with icy girl swagger, Stefani proves that she’s still as relevant as ever.

Ade — “Another Weekend” Songwriter Ade is gearing up for the release of his dance-ready debut album Midnight Pizza. Offering another hip-swinging preview of the effort, Ade shares the playful tune “Another Weekend.” “It’s something of an outlier on the album, but it was such a flow-y unfiltered account of my life at the time that I felt I had to include it,” Ade says about the track. “Plus I get a kick out of the idea of a four-on-the-floor club track about being tired of going out.” Slayyyter — “Cowboys” Slayyyter is a few months away from releasing her anticipated debut album Troubled Paradise, which she’s previewed with a handful of hyperpop singles. Offering yet another taste of the album’s blown-out sound, Slayyyter shares the fuzzy anthem “Cowboys,” where she sings of an ex that she just can’t quite shake.