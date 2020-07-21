All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in new pop music saw a number of album and single releases fit to earn Uproxx’s best new pop label. Anne-Marie teamed up with Doja Cat for an earnest tune, Ellie Goulding shared her lengthy record Brightest Blue, and The Chicks returned with their first album in 14 years. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Anne-Marie — “To Be Young” Feat. Doja Cat After her debut Speak Your Mind became the UK’s top-selling album of 2018, Anne-Marie is ushering in a new era of music that’s sure to earn Uproxx’s best new pop stamp of approval. Tapping Doja Cat, the two reflect on what it feels like to be young and carefree in their shimmering collaboration. Ellie Goulding — “Start” Feat. Serpentwithfeet This week, Ellie Goulding shared her much-anticipated double record Brightest Blue. The record boasts a handful of features, including the Serpentwithfeet collaboration “Start.” About the record as a whole, Goulding said it reflects her vulnerability: “It acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are.”

The Chicks — “Sleep At Night” The Chicks publically announced they would be dropping the “Dixie” from their name and rebranding themselves under the new title before releasing their record Gaslighter, their first album in over a decade. The record was released in full this past week and features the stand-out number “Sleep At Night” as a beat-driven reflection on a tumultuous relationship. Troye Sivan — “Easy” After telling fans he planned on releasing new music at the onset of the pandemic, Troye Sivan returns with the slow-burning number “Easy.” Arriving on his forthcoming EP, Sivan reflects on a relationship that’s falling apart. About the EP, Sivan said in a statement that it is a “small collection of songs [that] explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh.”

Benee — “Night Garden” Feat. Kenny Beats New Zealand’s breakout sensation Benee returns after her hit song “Supalonely” became a quick hit with Gen Z on TikTok. Now, Benee taps Kenny Beats for her jaunty number “Night Garden.” The single marks the first time Benee has worked with the producer, saying “he so fast making the beat that it was also probably the fastest I have ever had to write a song.” Dana Williams — “Knife” Dana Williams got her start in music young and oftentimes collaborated with her late father, the famed rhythm guitarist David Williams. Now with several accomplishments under her solo name, Williams finds freedom in departing from a toxic relationship on “Knife.” A cool-toned guitar juxtaposes Williams’ bright lyrical delivery. “Change can be scary / So much to repair / It’s never enough I know / I’ll just change my hair,” she sings.

Duckwrth — “Coming Closer” Feat. Julia Romana, G.L.A.M. Duckwrth continues to prepare for his major-label debut studio album with a handful of recently-released singles this year. With his latest number “Coming Closer,” Duckwrth infuses a smooth hook and buoyant instrumentals under his driving lyrical delivery. Bailey Bryan — “Play W/ Me” Nashville singer Bailey Bryan is at her most self-assured with her first new music of 2020. Her single “Play W/ Me” arrives ahead of her debut album and which aims to shine a light on her past and let the world know she’s upholding her standards. “I’m coming from the most confident place I’ve ever made music from,” Bryan said in a statement. “I have a clear vision of who I am and what I’m worth more than ever before.”