All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

This was a great week for new music, but an especially great week for remixes. Ariana Grande’s polarizing new single “7 Rings” has a new mix with a verse from 2 Chainz. Perfume Genius joined Empress Of on a mellowed-out new version of her track “When I’m With Him.” Kimbra has a fantastic new mix of her song “Lightyears.” We’ve also got the debut single from former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke and standout new tracks from Mallrat, Astrid S, and more.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. We’ve got some new tracks, and some fresh spins on ones you already know. Listen up.

Ariana Grande, Feat. 2 Chainz, “7 Rings (Remix)”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I know Ariana Grande‘s botched “7 Rings” tattoo was the news story of the week, but let’s turn our attention back to the song that inspired it. When “7 Rings” was released two weeks ago, Grande faced quite a bit of backlash from listener who were upset by her appropriation of hip-hop beats. Grande was accused of ripping off 2 Chainz‘s own song “Spend It,” but with the rapper joining her on a remix of “7 Rings,” Grande embraces the more playful aspects of the song, acknowledging its debt to hip-hop culture and working alongside one of its prolific icons. 2 Chainz raps about his own spending (on luxury items to spoil his lady) as Grande flexes that she can provide everything she needs and wants for herself, with no help from a man. The conversations about her image are definitely worth having, but it’d be a shame to let Grande’s music get lost in the mix.

Ally Brooke, Feat. Tyga, “Low Key”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke has finally released her debut solo single. With a slinky, salsa-inspired beat, “Low Key” is reminiscent of former bandmate Camila Cabello‘s own breakout single, “Havana.” But “Low Key” stands out on its own with fun lyrics (dance floor daydreaming about how “we could fly out to Ibiza and get cozy”) and Brooke’s quiet confidence as a vocalist. “Low key low key” we’ll be hearing a lot from Ally Brooke this year.

Mallrat, Feat. Basenji, “Nobody’s Home”

Electro-pop singer-songwriter Mallrat‘s first new track of 2019 might be her poppiest and most melodic yet. A dreamy, romantic track produced with fellow Aussie Basenji, “Nobody’s Home” sparkles with the sheen of a new crush. “Nobody’s home, so I sing my songs about you,” Mallrat sings, layered vocals making her sound like she’s in heaven thinking about the person she loves. Since the release of her EP The Sky last summer, Mallrat has been busy touring the US, Europe, and Australia with Gnash and Maggie Rogers. With “Nobody’s Home” (and hopefully more new music to come), Mallrat is gearing up for a big year.