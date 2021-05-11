All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some fiery new releases. Bebe Rexha tapped Travis Barker for a revved-up tune, J Balvin dropped an unexpected track, and Conan Gray returned for a vibrant new single. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Bebe Rexha — “Break My Heart Myself” Feat. Travis Barker Offering another look at her upcoming album Better Mistakes, Bebe Rexha dropped the electric single “Break My Heart Myself.” Featuring Travis Barker on drums, the singer translates her mental health struggles into a shimmering and vulnerable dark-pop tune. J Balvin — “7 De Mayo” What better way for J Balvin to celebrate his 36th birthday than share new music. The singer shared “7 De Mayo” as a rhythmic reflection on his rise to fame. Opting for sparse instrumentation to let his lyrics shine, the rapper details growing up in his Medellín‎, Colombia neighborhood and how he rose to international fame through hard work and dedication.

Conan Gray — “Astronomy” With his second-released single following his 2020 debut album Kid Krow, Conan Gray looks to the past with nostalgia. Armed with an acoustic guitar and a soft piano, Gray’s tender ballad “Astronomy” details the pain of slowly growing apart from someone. “I find the worst heartbreaks happen slowly,” he said about the song. “No blowout fight and slamming doors and showing up on doorsteps while it’s raining. Just a gradual decaying of love with nothing left to do to stop it from slipping away.” A.G. Cook — “Xcxoplex” Feat. Charli XCX A.G. Cook teamed up with Charli XCX to pay homage to the infectious joy of live DJ sets with “Xcxoplex.” The joint track is delirious mix of high energy noise and officially announces the remix album Apple Vs 7G.

Coldplay — “Higher Power” With “Higher Power,” Coldplay are making a decisive pop pivot. Produced by Max Martin, the mind behind Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time,” the exuberant single was actually premiered in space thanks to the band’s partnership with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet aboard the International Space Station. Slayyyter — “Over This” Offering another preview of her upcoming debut album Troubled Paradise, Slayyyter drops “Over This.” The song features a glitchy mix of electric guitars and staticky synths and expertly teeters the line between hyperpop and pop punk.

Chloe Moriondo — “Bodybag” Chloe Moriondo officially released her debut album Blood Bunny this week, featuring the charming track “Bodybag,” which playfully describes complicated feelings about having a crush. Ahead of the LP’s release, the singer spoke to Uproxx, about how she hopes her music will be remembered as “fun pop and rock music that lesbians all over the world loved.” Joshua Bassett — “Feel Something” The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor and singer Joshua Bassett shared “Feel Something” as a snappy and driving tune about being young and carefree. The single glides between shimmering synths and hypnotic drums as Bassett’s delivers intimate verses about late-night mischievousness. “‘Feel Something is a middle-of-the-night, windows down, running-around-the-city-with-your-friends type of song,” he said of the track. “After a year of lockdown, everyone can relate to ‘doing anything we can just to feel something.’” Bailey Brian — “Dark In The Morning” With her newly-released debut album Fresh Start, Bailey Brain translates her journey of self growth into song. Her song “Dark In The Morning” showcases her emotional songwriting and captivating vocal delivery as she sings about the hard lesson of leaving a relationship later than you know you should.