Perfume Genius called on a roster of collaborators to rework his album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately for an upcoming collection called Immediately Remixes. He announced the album in January and today, he has shared an A.G. Cook remix of “Describe.” The original tune goes in grungy, slowcore-inspired direction, while Cook’s rework veers the proceedings into more electronic, trip-hop territory, which has the effect of making Mike Hadreas’ vocals sound closer in style to those of Thom Yorke.

Hadreas previously said of the original version of the song, “Originally, it was very plain — sad and slow and minimal. And then it kind of morphed, kind of went to the other side when it got more ambient. When I took it into the studio, it turned into this way dark and light at the same time. I love that that song just starts so hard and goes so full-out and doesn’t let up, but that the sentiment and the lyric and my singing is still soft. I was thinking about someone that was sort of near the end of their life and only had like 50 percent of their memories, or just could almost remember. And asking someone close to them to fill the rest in and just sort of remind them what happened to them and where they’ve been and who they’d been with. At the end, all of that is swimming together.”

Listen to the Cook remix of “Describe” above.

Immediately Remixes is out 6/12 via Matador. Pre-order it here.