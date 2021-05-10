What’s even better than a cameo from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on an episode of American Idol? A whole host of contestants singing Coldplay songs, too. Tonight’s episode of the long-standing singing competition show was devoted to the British group entirely, with all seven competitors selecting a song from the band’s massive catalogue to sing. Contestants chose some of the band’s best-known work, selecting tracks like “Paradise,” “Everglow,” “Magic,” “Fix You,” “Yellow,” “Violet Hill,” and “In My Place.”

The band’s frontman, Chris Martin, was also involved with mentoring for the episode, and a performance of his own, joining the whole band for the first television performance of their brand new single, “Higher Power.” The Max Martin-produced track was debuted late last week via a space station encounter with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet. And despite its intergalactic debut, and American Idol inclusion, the song and its potential album follow-up have already irritated Lady Gaga fans, who think the fictional planet of “Kaotica” sounds a little too close to Chromatica.

Well, you can’t win ’em all right? Check out the band’s performance above and keep your ears out for more info on their not announced but not not announced new record. Odds that the album’s title will be announced as Kaotica are ever in our favor.