All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Welcome to September! This week, an old quote from Adele felt relevant: “I love love songs. But I love pop music as well: Girls Aloud, Kylie, the Spice Girls, East 17, Mika,” as one of the artists listed is back with some new music. As we get further into fall, it’s possible that the pop releases will lean more emotional. But for now, there is still a ton of upbeat danceable hits to check out. Continue scrolling for Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup.

Kylie Minogue — “Tension” Kylie Minogue fans were extremely excited for her “Padam Padam” follow-up, and she seriously delivered with “Tension” — the title track from her forthcoming album. The futuristic synth song sucks you in, and so does the equally-entertaining space themes in the music video. Jhayco, Peso Pluma — “Ex-Special” Jhayco and Peso Pluma joined forces for the new “Ex-Special,” where the two reflect about, as expected, their exes. Perfect to close out the summer, the song still brings upbeat energy with its Reggaeton influence.

Griff — “Vertigo” Griff wrote “Vertigo” after returning as an opening act for Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour. “Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with,” Griff shared. “‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.” Leah Kate — “Unbreakup” Leah Kate’s “Unbreakup” is the latest drop from her debut album, Super Over, which arrives in just a few weeks. It finds Kate reflecting on how she wishes she could go back to a summer of year’s past to fix things with an ex — as she’s dancing (and performing) in a club with her friends.

Laya — “Left, Right, Go” Laya’s “Left, Right, Go” finds her relying on her work ethic when it comes to earning money — a highlight from her strong new EP, Bet That. As fans have pointed out, the beat instantly grabs attention, as she repeats the title as a chant — before showing off her great vocals to match. Troye Sivan — “Rush” (feat. PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of Stray Kids) Just months after Troye Sivan had the internet buzzing with “Rush,” he has now released a fun remix with PinkPantheress and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin. Already club-ready, the added verses from both new performers give it an even larger-than-life boost.

Icona Pop — “Stick Your Tongue Out” “Stick Your Tongue Out” is a sweet pop song from Icona Pop that continues the danceable energy — as the “you got it” loop builds to the EDM-inspired chorus. Ten years after their debut album, the duo recently returned with a brand new record, Club Romantech. Chelsea Cutler — “Your Bones” Chelsea Cutler’s “Your Bones” finds her gently expressing her love for someone else. “Compromisе is somethin’ that I’m learnin’ / Forever never made much sense to me / The way you look at me like I deserve it / It’s changing who I thought that I could be,” Cutler honestly admits.