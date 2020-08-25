All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Though Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” continues to dominate the internet, many big-name musicians released some of the best new pop music this week. Taylor Swift debuted an exclusive song from her most recent release, Carly Rae Jepsen returned with a few unreleased tracks, and Troye Sivan debuted a smoldering EP. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Taylor Swift — “The Lakes” It’s been nearly a month since Taylor Swift dropped her surprise album Folklore and the singer is already back with even more of the best new pop music. Debuting alongside a deluxe album announcement, “The Lakes” was co-written by producer/Bleachers singer Jack Antonoff and boasts atmospheric production and lulling melodies. Carly Rae Jepsen — “Me And The Boys In The Band” This week was an eventful one for Carly Rae Jepsen, who celebrated the 5-year anniversary of her album Emotion and released three new songs. Two of the tracks were Emotion b-sides by “Me And The Boys In The Band” arrived as a standalone effort. Joyous instrumentals denote Jepsen’s lyrical love letter to touring. “I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers,” Jepsen said about the single.

Troye Sivan — “Stud” After making a name for himself with his first two albums, Troye Sivan returned this week with his shimmering EP, In A Dream. The six-track effort features the slow-burning “Stud,” opening with wistful piano and artful auto-tune until a crashing beat arrives and quickly revs-up the song’s energy. BTS — “Dynamite” K-Pop supergroup BTS shared their first full English-languaged track “Dynamite” this week, and it shattered YouTube’s viewing records. In under 24 hours, the video racked up over 90 million views, breaking the previous record set by the group’s “On” video. In a statement, BTS said “Dynamite” is “made of positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything,” and it’s upbeat instrumentals reflect these themes.

Dana Williams — “Stuff” LA singer Dana Williams continues her prolific year with yet another single. Williams takes a long look in the mirror with “Stuff,” showcasing her moving vocals over a wavering guitar. The heartfelt visual alongside the single pays homage to her childhood, inserting adorable home video clips of her growing up. Blackbear — “If I Were You” Feat. Lauv After linking up with Charlie Puth for last week’s “Hard On Yourself,” Blackbear returned with the 12-track record Everything Means Nothing. The record includes his smash hit “Hot Girl Bummer,” as well as a number of collaborations — including with breakout star Lauv. The two got together to record “If I Were You,” a buoyant reflection on the confusion that comes with navigating a toxic relationship.

Aluna — “Envious” Aluna, one-half of electronic duo AlunaGeorge, has begun to pivot to a solo career with a handful of recent singles and flex her talent as a songwriter. “Envious” continues a string of strong efforts, boasting an earworm chorus, shimmering harmonies, and club-ready beat drops fit for epic living room dance parties. Carlie Hanson — “Good Enough” Following her acclaimed EP Junk, Carlie Hanson has shared a handful of introspective pop ballads this year. With “Good Enough,” the singer gets real about struggling with mental health: “I wrote ‘Good Enough’ during one of the darkest periods of my life. My relationship was fizzling, I missed being with my family and friends, and at the time I was on a prescription medication that was really negatively affecting me. […] Fortunately, I was able to find my way out of this depression and push forward by writing about it and coming to terms with my mental health.”