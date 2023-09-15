Last year, Zara Larsson shared that her new album, the follow-up to 2021’s Poster Girl, was almost done. However, that was over a year ago, and fans are growing impatient. Luckily, the pop star is back today with the glimmering song “On My Love” with David Guetta.

“On My Love” is an upbeat, jovial anthem for the end of the summer. It pulsates with an infectious beat as she sings about her confidence in a romance: “I’ll pay the price, I’ll sacrifice / That’s on my love.”

Earlier this year, she shared the song “End Of Time.” She told Uproxx about the track, “The song was written by Casey Smith and Rick Nowels, who I’ve been working a lot with on this album. One day, when I was away doing something, they were in the studio and still writing songs for the project. I got back and they were like, ‘We would love to play you a song,’ and they had made ‘End Of Time.’ And I thought, ‘Oh my God, I should have been in the studio that day.’ But also, if I had been maybe they wouldn’t have come up with ‘End Of Time.’ It was so beautiful. I love the melodies. I love that it feels big, but it feels like a classic song. And in a way, it’s danceable, it’s pop, and it’s just like a very existential love song about wanting to love somebody until the very end of time.”

Listen to “On My Love” above.