She’s everything. He’s just Ken — but he could soon be Oscar winner Ken.

The shortlist for 10 categories at the 2024 Oscars were announced today, including Best Original Song. The potential nominees include three songs from Barbie: “I’m Just Ken” sung by Ryan Gosling, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish (who won for “No Time To Die”), and “Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa.

The other finalists include “Can’t Catch Me Now,” Olivia Rodrigo’s ballad for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City. It’s the people’s favorite (the people is me).

Here’s the full list:

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City

“Dance The Night” from Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

“Keep It Movin'” from The Color Purple

“Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“High Life” from Flora and Son

“Meet In The Middle” from Flora and Son

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives

“Road To Freedom” from Rustin

“Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The 96th Academy Awards air on March 10, 2024.