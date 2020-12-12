It has been quite a year for rising R&B stars Chloe x Halle. The twin sisters released their debut album, Ungodly Hour, earlier this year, and it is widely regarded as one of the best records put out in 2020. There was even a few months this year where I thought it might top my year-end list all together, that’s how great it is! Anyway, the sisters have already been established in the music industry in a big way because none other than Beyonce has been supporting them along the way as a mentor. She signed them to her Parkwood Entertainment label five years ago, so needless to say she’s been instrumental in helping them grow as artists.

Last night Bey made a rare appearance via video to present her proteges with an award for the Billboard Women In Music Event. The pair were up for The Rising Star Award, and though she’s been mostly off the radar during 2020’s chaos aside from her Black Is King release, Beyonce couldn’t let the honor pass by without letting Chloe x Halle know how proud she is of them. “Ladies, I am so so proud of you,” Beyonce said. “You’ve done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, and you managed to shine in every room you enter. And I’ll always love you.”

Not a bad way to kick off the year of your debut album eh? Watch Beyonce’s shout out below.