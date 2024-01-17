When Does Ariana Grande’s New Album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Come Out?

At long last, Ariana Grande has announced her seventh album. Marking her first album in almost four years, Eternal Sunshine will arrive later this year.

Ahead of the album, Grande shared her groovy new single “Yes, And?,” on which she seemingly addresses the sensationalized headlines about her life, which she has been dealing with over the past few months. The song, produced by Ariana Grande, Max Martin, and Ilya Salmanzadeh, signals a new era for Grande, as she steps back into her pop bag.

Following Grande’s official announcement, the Arianators are excited to get their hands on the album.