At long last, Ariana Grande has announced her seventh album. Marking her first album in almost four years, Eternal Sunshine will arrive later this year.
Ahead of the album, Grande shared her groovy new single “Yes, And?,” on which she seemingly addresses the sensationalized headlines about her life, which she has been dealing with over the past few months. The song, produced by Ariana Grande, Max Martin, and Ilya Salmanzadeh, signals a new era for Grande, as she steps back into her pop bag.
Following Grande’s official announcement, the Arianators are excited to get their hands on the album.
When does Ariana Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine come out?
Eternal Sunshine arrives March 8, via Republic Records. Grande revealed the news via Instagram, where she shared a carousel of new images. The images correspond to the different cover arts Grande has shared on her official website.
Three additional covers have been revealed on Grande’s website, including one featuring Grande covering her eyes, one with her hands over her head, and another with a 4×4 grid of images of her. Apparently, three more covers are to be revealed, as evidenced by placeholder images on her website.
You can see the Eternal Sunshine cover arts below.