The upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die is nearing its November premiere, continuing the longest-running film franchise. Apart from its recognizable main character, part of what makes the Bond franchise so memorable are its indelible theme songs from popular artists. The forthcoming film’s theme was penned by Billie Eilish, making her the youngest artist to write a theme for the film. To commemorate the upcoming 25th Bond movie, Universal Music Enterprises has unveiled a limited-edition complete vinyl collection of Bond theme songs.

Not only does The Best Of Bond… James Bond compilation close with Eilish’s “No Time To Die,” but it also includes Adele’s “Skyfall,” the highest-grossing Bond film to date, as well as Sam Smith’s Spectre theme “Writing’s On the Wall,” both of which were awarded Grammys. Of course, the collection isn’t only contemporary songs. Best Of Bond is complete with well-known numbers like “James Bond Theme” by The John Barry Orchestra, Nancy Sinatra’s “You Only Live Twice,” and “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey.

Check out the The Best Of Bond… James Bond cover art and tracklist below.

Disc 1:

1. “James Bond Theme” by The John Barry Orchestra

2. “From Russia With Love” by Matt Monro

3. “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey

4. “Thunderball” by Tom Jones

5. “You Only Live Twice” by Nancy Sinatra

6. “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” by The John Barry Orchestra

7. “We Have All The Time In The World” by Louis Armstrong

8. “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey

9. “Live And Let Die” by Paul McCartney & Wings

10. “The Man With The Golden Gun” by Lulu

11. “Nobody Does It Better” by Carly Simon

12. “Moonraker” by Shirley Bassey

13. “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton

14. “All Time High” by Rita Coolidge

Disc 2:

1. “A View To A Kill” by Duran Duran

2. “The Living Daylights” by A-Ha

3. “License To Kill” by Gladys Knight

4. “GoldenEye” by Tina Turner

5. “Tomorrow Never Die”s by Sheryl Crow

6. “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage

7. “Die Another Day” by Madonna

8. “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell

9. “Another Way To Die” by Jack White & Alicia Keys

10. “Skyfall” by Adele

11.” Writing’s On The Wall” by Sam Smith

12. “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish

The Best Of Bond… James Bond is out 11/2 via Universal. Pre-order it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.