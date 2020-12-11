The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball had to do things differently this year, obviously. What is normally a live concert event was forced to go virtual for 2020, but the performances didn’t suffer for it. Participating artists brought their all, which for a handful of them included some covers of holiday classics.

For example, Billie Eilish, backed by Finneas on piano, delivered a rendition of “Silver Bells,” and her hushed, breathy vocals work tremendously with the subdued Christmas favorite.

Doja Cat also popped up to sing “Santa Baby” in a red and perfectly Christmas-y set that featured a brightly lit tree, a spiral staircase, and a fluffy, comfortable-looking robe for Doja.

BTS made an appearance, although not as a featured performer. They spoke some between performances, but took the opportunity to offer an of-the-cuff a capella rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

Lewis Capaldi showed up to cover Wham’s “Last Christmas,” but he shined brightest during his brief interstitial segments. Dressed as Santa, Capaldi declared at one point, “Hello fans, Lewis Capaldi here. Hope you’re all well. It’s been a terrible year!” During another bit, he spoke about the hope this year has brought him before concluding, “Also, I think my hemorrhoids are gone, so that brings me great hope, too.”

🎶 Last Christmas I gave you my heart, but the very next day you gave it away. So this year, to save me from tears, I'll give it to someone special: @LewisCapaldi ❤️ #iHeartJingleBall2020 pic.twitter.com/U7tOrTQobc — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 11, 2020

Lewis Capaldi jingle ball: Second interlude pic.twitter.com/8HiSJOKDaD — gravy (@mirrorscapaldi) December 11, 2020

📲 Lewis via Instagram Stories preparándose para el Jingle Ball de mañana: "Hola fans, Lewis Capaldi aquí! Espero que estén todos bien, fue un año terrible." Con el espíritu navideño intacto 😂🎄 pic.twitter.com/klxqnpVbGb — Lewis Capaldi Latinoamérica🎄 (@CapaldiLatam) December 9, 2020

Check out the highlights above.