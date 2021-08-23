Billie Eilish Just Cut A Good Amount Of Her Hair Off

Billie Eilish is frequently a hot topic of conversation, but especially when it comes to her hair. It seems like every time she makes some sort of change to her locks (like her transition to blonde, for instance), it breaks the internet. Well, Eilish just made another follicular pivot: she cut a fair amount of her hair off.

Eilish debuted the new look in a couple of posts on her Instagram Story today. One was a video, in which she’s in a car (listening to “Growing Old Is Getting Old” by Silversun Pickups) as she moves her head around to show off multiple angles of her fresh cut, which is more of a shorter bob hairstyle now. She then shared a photo of her tilting her head down, letting the shorter hair hang.

Eilish hasn’t shared any photos of her new look as an Instagram post yet, but when she does, it’s bound to do well. The post in which she initially revealed her blonde hair is the second most-like Instagram post of the year, and the fourth most of all time. Of the ten most-liked Instagram posts of 2021 so far, four of them feature Eilish with her blonde hair.