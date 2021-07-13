In April of 2020, international advocacy organization Global Citizen urged people to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID by tapping some of today’s biggest artists for their Together At Home livestream. Now, Global Citizen is announcing another livestream, this time aimed at urging major corporations and foundations to donate funds to deliver COVID vaccines to the vulnerable and help end global poverty.

Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour livestream filmed in several countries across six continents. Kicking off on Saturday, September 24, the concert will feature headliners Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Lizzo, among others, and take place in cities across the world like Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, LA, and Sydney.

Along with Eilish, Lizzo, and Lorde, some other artists set to perform include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Christine And The Queens, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, HER, Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and more.

In a statement about Global Citizen Live‘s mission, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans detailed the devastating affects of COVID across the globe:

“COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty. There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. ‘Equitable recovery’ is not an act of charity — it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty.”

Echoing Evans’ statement, The Weeknd said he’s honored to join the livestream. “It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with,” he said. “It’ll be an honor to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely.”

