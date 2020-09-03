Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Love Life Private

Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars in the world, and as a consequence of that, fans and beyond know a fair amount about her personal life. One thing about Eilish that isn’t often discussed in public settings, though, is her love life. That is by design, as Eilish has a strong desire to keep her relationships private.

She said as much during a recent interview with Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp. He asked if Eilish wants to keep her relationships private or if she wants to let that information be known. Eilish answered:

“I definitely want to keep that private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, and the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. So, I can’t even imagine… I think about it sometimes. I think about the people that have made their relationships OD public, like, you know what I’m talking about? And then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’ And then everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It’s very much not something I’m interested in.”

Watch Eilish speak about her love life here or below.