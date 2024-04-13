Lana Del Rey Billie Eilish Coachella 2024 Weekend One Screenshot
Lana Del Rey And Billie Eilish’s Surprise Performance Of ‘Video Games’ At Coachella 2024 Has Users Online Raving

Yesterday (April 12), Coachella 2024 started with a bang. The annual festival’s desert climate quickly soaked up all of day one’s wave of notable acts.

To end the night, headliner Lana Del Rey steadied things with a mellow set of songs from her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. But that wasn’t all she had up her vintage sleeve. After days of rumors surrounding her set, Lana put those whispers to bed by bringing out her special guest for weekend one, Billie Eilish.

Lana gushed about her desire to collaborate with Eilish in March, so their surprise duet fulfilled that wish. On stage, the duo sang a cover of Eilish’s 2016 song “Ocean Eyes,” featured on the album Common Culture, Vol. V by Connor Franta. As a special treat, before Eilish left the stage, they performed a moving duet of Lana’s 2012 track “Video Games” from Born to Die.

On X (formerly Twitter), Coachella shared a teaser clip of the performance, and users online are desperate for the ladies to record a new original record.

“My favorite performers, the voices are making waves together,” wrote one user.

“Perfection, OMG,” penned another.

What will the singer bring to the second weekend of Coachella? From Lana’s arrival and departure on a motorcycle to incorporating a life-like hologram into her performance, the sky is the limit.

