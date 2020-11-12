Billie Eilish is minutes removed from the debut of her latest single, “Therefore I Am.” She also just sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to talk about the song, and during their chat, Eilish revealed that she sometimes feels like “a parody” of herself.

Eilish explained what she meant be that, saying:

“For most of this year, like the first half of this year, I felt very trapped in my own facade, weirdly. I was having a real problem of… because I kept feeling like a parody of myself, which was crazy and very weird and hard to maneuver. And I don’t really know how I got out of it, but it was very… I mean, it happens occasionally still, but there was a couple of months in there where I was like, everything I wore, I was like, ‘Oh, I look like Billie Eilish.’ Everything I said, everything I did. And then we would make music and I would be like, this feels… I kept feeling like… what’s the word? Inauthentic. Yeah, inauthentic version of myself, because I felt like I was being myself too much. I go home and I watch myself on TV and hear myself in the store and it’s like, it’s great. It’s just like, I got really in my head because I forgot … Because it was always natural. And so suddenly when it was like a thing that everybody knew about, then I was like, now I feel like I’m trying to be… It was crazy. So yes, I definitely had to kind of get over that hurdle of feeling like a Billie Eilish parody.”

She also shared some excitement about her upcoming album, saying, “I feel good. I’m very, very happy with where I’m at in making music. I love ‘Therefore I Am,’ I love ‘My Future.’ I can’t f*cking wait for people to hear this album that we’re working on. It’s like, oh my God.”

Check out the full interview here.