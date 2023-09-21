Blackpink is killing the game. Nearly a year after the release of their sophomore album Born Pink , they continue pulling in accolades, most recently at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards , where they won the Group Of The Year award. Despite their buzz and popularity, there are rumors about a potential breakup circulating the internet, as their contract with YG Entertainment reportedly remains up in the air.

Will Blackpink renew its contract with YG Entertainment?

Korean outlet Sports Seoul is reporting that Blackpink is expected to “continue its activities ‘in the same way’.” The outlet also reports that only Rosé, one of the four members of the K-pop girl group, has opted to renew her contract. Meanwhile, members, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa are reportedly in “last minute discussions” of a “separately yet together” strategy to record, perform, and work as Blackpink for six months out of the year.

According to a report from NBC, shares of YG Entertainment have dropped 13.28% after reports of three of the women of Blackpink not renewing their contracts began to surface.

Reuters also reported this drop in shares, while also noting that talks between the ladies and the label are “still ongoing and nothing has been confirmed.”