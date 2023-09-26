Here Are The Breakaway Music Festival Set Times For 2023

Beginning this Friday, September 29 through Saturday, September 30, electronic dance music fans will call Concord, North Carolina home. The Breakaway Music Festival’s 2023 Carolina installment will feature live performances and DJ sets by Grammy Award winner Flume, Dom Dolla, and Austin Millz. Continue reading for the official set times for Breakaway Music Festival 2023.

Other notable entertainers listed on the bill include Porter Robinson, Blond:ish, Bonnie x Clyde, Kaleena Zanders, Adventure Club, Snakehips, Alison Wonderland, Elderbrook, and Chris Lorenzo.

The graphic uploaded to the event’s official Instagram page shows that performances will be split amongst two areas (the main stage and the launch pad). Headliners Porter Robinson, Dom Dolla, Flume, and Alison Wonderland will play on the main stage. Meanwhile, Adventure Club, Snakehips, and Chris Lorenzo will hold down the launch pad space.

Breakaway Music Festival 2023 Carolina will take place on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. The two-day event will be held at the zMax Dragway at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Limited VIP and general admission tickets are still available for Breakaway Music Festival 2023 Carolina. Find more information here.

Set times are subject to change. For up-to-date information regarding the performance schedule, be sure to subscribe to the event’s official newsletter. Find more information here.