Britney Spears has had some good news of late. Her father Jamie Spears was recently suspended as the conservator of her estate, a ruling that came after he was accused of extorting his daughter as well as illegally bugging her house. The suspension will last until December 31, with John Zabel, who is a CPA, temporarily assuming the role. Britney has yet to directly speak out about the win, but in a recent Instagram post, she acknowledged that there are good things to celebrate.

“Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!” Spears wrote in the caption. “Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe!!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return!!!!”

The court ruling came after the release of the New York Times’ documentary Controlling Britney Spears, which alleged that Jamie was illegally bugging his daughter’s house. Still, Britney warned of false narratives in documentaries about her. “It’s really crazy guys,” she wrote in an Instagram post she later edited. “I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true !!!”