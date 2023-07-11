Britney Spears has found herself tangled with the basketball world in recent days: Last week, she tried approaching new NBA star Victor Wembanyama, but was hit by his security before she had the chance. Both Spears and Wemby have shared their perspectives on the situation, and the whole thing appears to have put basketball on Spears’ mind, as she took a minute to reflect on her own playing days.

Spears provided a scouting report of her basketball skills in an Instagram post yesterday (July 10), writing, “Funny people see me dancing a lot … IN SCHOOL I didn’t dance or cheerlead … I was a point guard !!! I called all the plays and I was fast as hell cause I was like a mouse … I couldn’t shoot as well as I handled the ball !!! The rush of the game THE UNKNOWN … no set ups … the tricks … the FAKES … the ball … baby can f*cking play !!!”

Meanwhile, on Twitter last night, Spears teased some sort of reveal coming today, saying, “Great news coming tomorrow … I’m so so excited … can’t wait to share this news with you all !!!!”

Spears has a bit of history with basketball. Aside from her aforementioned school days, she made her first appearance on Ellen in 2004, and Spears and DeGeneres took time during the show to get some shots up. She’s kept up with it, as she shared a video of herself shooting around in 2017.