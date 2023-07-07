One of the stranger stories of the NBA offseason happened earlier this week: Britney Spears reportedly filed a police report after alleging that new NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security hit her. Now, both Spears and Wemby have shared their perspectives about what happened.

At the Spurs’ first Summer League practice yesterday afternoon (July 6), Wemby told his side of the story, saying that he doesn’t know much about the actual physical contact between Spears and his security, and that he only realized hours later that it was Spears trying to get his attention. He said:

“So, what happened last night is… I saw the news, obviously, this morning. I woke up to a couple of phone calls. So yeah, something did happen a little bit when I was walking with some security from the team to the restaurant. We were in a hall, there was a lot of people, with people calling me, obviously. And there was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security, ‘Don’t stop because it’s going to make a crowd,’ so I couldn’t stop. So that person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. So, I didn’t see what happened ’cause I was walking straight and they told me, ‘Don’t stop.’ But that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulders, she grabbed from behind, so I just know that the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, though, but security pushed her away and I didn’t stop to look, so I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner. […] So actually, I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel, I has forgotten about this event… I didn’t forget about it, but I thought it was no big deal. […] At first I was like, ‘No, you’re joking,’ but it turns out it was Britney Spears [laughs]. I didn’t know because I never saw her face, I just kept walking straight, and that’s it.”

.@vicw_32 on the situation last night involving Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/I0mHJvJzs4 — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 6, 2023

Not long after that, Spears shared a long text post on Instagram and Twitter. She refuted Wemby’s claim that she “grabbed” him, claiming she just “tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.” Spears also called the story “super embarrassing.”

There’s actually a slight difference between the versions of Spears’ statement shared on Instagram and on Twitter. The Instagram version includes an extra paragraph that reads, “I also don’t appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter. Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place. I am 5’3 and he’s 7’4…”

Spears’ full statement reads:

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face. I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them. This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect. Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will… I also don’t appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter. Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place. I am 5’3 and he’s 7’4… I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support [heart emojis].”

Spears’ husband Sam Asghari also shared a statement about the incident in an Instagram Story, writing, “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves. Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support.”