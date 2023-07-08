Britney Spears shared a new update to Instagram about the incident that occurred between her and the San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas recently. In a video from TMZ that surfaced earlier today, Spears had reportedly gone up to tap the player on the back, when she was hit in the face by his security team.

Despite this, Spears still has no bad feelings toward Wembanyama and said she’s a “huge fan.”

“I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!!” she wrote.

“I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!!” Spears added.

Spears had previously shared a professional statement but still had thoughts on the situation. Now, it seems she just wants to move past it. “It’s not his fault his security hit me … sh*t happens !!! I hope you’re all having a wonderful Friday !!!”

