Through her career, Britney Spears has gone through hell and back. And now, she’s telling all in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me. Over the course of the past few years, fans have played a big role in Spears’ newfound freedom, after launching the #FreeBritney movement, which ultimately led to courts ending her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

In the book, Spears speaks about her time in a rehabilitation facility, according to New York Times, who reported receiving excerpts of the book. She spoke about how her father forced her to go the facility, and threatened to take her to court if she didn’t.

It was in this facility that she learned about the #FreeBritney movement.

“That was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen in my life,” Spears said. “I don’t think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me, especially in the beginning.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, she opened up about the aftermath of her conservatorship and the long-term emotional and physical consequences.

“Migraines are just one part of the physical and emotional damage I have now that I’m out of the conservatorship,” said Spears. “I don’t think my family understands the real damage that they did.”

The Woman In Me is out 10/24 via Simon And Schuster. Find more information here.