Britney Spears has been in the process of promoting her debut memoir, The Woman In Me, over the past few months. Recently, outlets like TMZ have reported some of the things that she claims in the book — including going into detail about why she shaved her head, having an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake, and that he cheated on her with another star.

Thankfully, those who want to read won’t have to wait too long, as Spears is releasing the book on October 24 — which is already next week.

“[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth Or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me,” Spears dished about her and Timberlake’s first kiss in a reported preview. “A Janet Jackson song played in the background as he leaned in and kissed me.”

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up,” she also said of the previously-mentioned shaved head moment. “I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back. But under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

