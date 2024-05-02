Aside from her recent memoir and sharing videos of herself dancing on Instagram, Britney Spears has been staying mostly out of the spotlight lately. However, it seems Spears was just involved in an unfortunate incident that is generating some attention.

According to reports from TMZ and Daily Mail, Spears and boyfriend Paul Soliz were at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on late Wednesday, May 1 and early Thursday, May 2. There was reportedly a disturbance that prompted somebody to call police. The claim was made that a woman matching Spears’ description was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests. Officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. but left after seeing no signs of trouble.

Spears and Soliz then apparently returned to their hotel room, where they “partied and drank.” The pair reportedly got into an altercation that turned physical, and Spears “may have hurt her leg.” Paramedics were called following claims that Spears was “screaming and out of control in the hallway of her suite.”

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told Daily Mail, “Emergency services received a call at 12:42 a.m. with reports of an adult female injured. At 1 a.m., an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no-one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

The publication notes Spears was “seen clad in her underwear, clutching a pillow and appearing distressed as she left the hotel.” They also shared some photos of the situation and went on to note that Spears “appeared to be topless and looked disheveled as she held the pillow to her chest,” and that a “man was seen wheeling a stretcher with the star’s belongings on it — with a fire truck also seen at the Hollywood hotel.”

Spears reportedly left the hotel with her security and without Soliz.