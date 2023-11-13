Now that Britney Spears‘ recently-released memoir The Woman in Me is officially a best-seller, some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters are champing at the bit to lock down the screen rights.

According to The Ankler, the A-listers sniffing around Britney’s book include Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Shonda Rhimes. All four are reportedly interested in turning The Woman in Me into a film or TV series. However, those talks are only “beginning to take shape,” and Britney is reportedly taking things slow after the whirlwind media attention.

Via Page Six:

In fact, Spears, 41, rescheduled a recent meeting with an unnamed top producer “at the last minute” because she “didn’t feel up to it,” according to The Ankler, which was first to report the news. A source told the Hollywood newsletter that the pop star is “overwhelmed by the response” to her book’s Oct. 24 release and the “media frenzy surrounding it,” causing her team to “hold off on making any major decisions about where the rights end up until she has time to catch her breath.”

On top of Hollywood’s top talent hoping to adapt Britney’s book for the big or small screen, she’s reportedly involved in separate talks for a “participative documentary.” The pop singer could earn as much as $40 million for that project alone, so she can easily afford to be choosy about when to meet with A-listers hungry for a piece of that sweet memoir action.

