In the lead-up to the October 24 release of Britney Spears’ new memoir The Woman In Me, a number of advance excerpts have been shared. A lot of them were pretty provocative, whether it’s about her time with Colin Farrell, infidelity between her and Justin Timberlake, or shaving her head.

Spears has been seeing this press coverage and she’s not a fan. In a social media post shared today (October 20), she wrote:

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means !!! That was me then … that is in the past!!! I don’t like the headlines I am reading … that’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago !!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago … I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here !!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life !!! Either way, that is the last of it and shit happens !!! This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written … although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future !!! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!! Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly !!! I have moved on since then !!!”

Find Spears’ post below.