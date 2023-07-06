Britney Spears has responded to being hit in the face by rookie NBA player Victor Wembanyama‘s security guard Wednesday (June 5) at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas. She also said that the two stars’ encounter has been mischaracterized in prior reports, denying that she “grabbed” Wembanyama and claiming that she only tapped him to get his attention.
Spears filed a police report over the incident, telling Las Vegas police that when she tried to get the NBA star’s attention, his security guard, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, “instantly backhanded” her in the face, knocking off her glasses, and knocking her to the floor. In a tweet she posted only minutes ago, she called the story “embarrassing” and compared the two stars’ security teams, remarking, “My security team didn’t hit any [fans],” despite the hectic situation described by both parties.
You can see the tweet and the full contents below.
Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions “I grabbed him from behind” but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.
I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.
This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.
Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will…
I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.
— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 6, 2023