Britney Spears has responded to being hit in the face by rookie NBA player Victor Wembanyama‘s security guard Wednesday (June 5) at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas. She also said that the two stars’ encounter has been mischaracterized in prior reports, denying that she “grabbed” Wembanyama and claiming that she only tapped him to get his attention.

Spears filed a police report over the incident, telling Las Vegas police that when she tried to get the NBA star’s attention, his security guard, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, “instantly backhanded” her in the face, knocking off her glasses, and knocking her to the floor. In a tweet she posted only minutes ago, she called the story “embarrassing” and compared the two stars’ security teams, remarking, “My security team didn’t hit any [fans],” despite the hectic situation described by both parties.

You can see the tweet and the full contents below.