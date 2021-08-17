Britney Spears often wears revealing outfits in her Instagram posts, but in recent weeks, she has upped her skimpiness drastically by regularly sharing photos of herself topless (but covering her breasts with her hands). These pictures have arrived mostly without context, but in her latest skin-bearing post, Spears explains why she has been so revealing lately.

Spears started by clarifying that her breasts have looked larger recently because she “devoured food,” not due to pregnancy or plastic surgery. She went on to explain:

“I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!”

Find Spears’ full explanation and post below.