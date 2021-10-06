As one of the most-followed K-pop groups on social media, BTS have an incredibly wide reach. They recently teamed up with the United Nations to put their massive following to good use: combating bullying.

BTS and the UN children’s agency UNICEF recently teamed up for the “Love Myself” campaign, a nod to their 2019 hit track “Love Yourself.” The campaign aimed to fight violence, abuse, and bullying, as well as promote self-esteem in young people. It consisted of promotional videos, hashtags, and exclusive merch. UNICEF also set up booths at BTS concerts across the globe and members of the K-pop group repeatedly spoke at the UN and even filmed a video there. According to a report from Billboard, the campaign kicked off in 2017 and was able to generate millions of tweets and raised a hefty $3.6 million to date.

“We as a team and as individuals grew, as well,” the K-pop group said about their experience with the “Love Yourself” campaign. “We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves.” The group continued that they hope to keep the campaign going “so we can help people find happiness and love.”

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore echoed the band’s statement about the success of the campaign. “The groundbreaking way in which BTS has helped spark a positive message with its ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly invaluable,” Fore said in a statement.