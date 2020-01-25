BTS’ Tour Microphones Were Purchased For Over $83,000 At A Charity Event

It’s Grammy week, meaning artists near and far are preparing for the big night. But the Grammys are about more than winning; it’s also about giving back. The Recording Academy established the charity organization MusiCares as part of an effort to “safeguard the health and well-being of all music people,” and every year, big artists donate items to auction off in benefit. This year, items were put up for sale by Aerosmith, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Halsey, and more. But BTS‘ donation proved generous: TheK-pop supergroup donated seven of their tour microphones to the MusiCares auction, and those wound up selling for a lot of money.

BTS’ donation was the first-ever approved MusiCares auction items, and they were evaluated as between $10,000 and $20,000 before the auction began, according to Rolling Stone. But once on sale, they were purchased for over $83,000.

According to its website, “MusiCares offers confidential preventative, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues.” BTS weren’t the only musicians to donate items to the organization: Their collaborator Halsey donated her live paintings from her SNL performance and it sold for $7,680.

BTS is scheduled to perform during the 62nd annual Grammys. Watch the Grammys this Sunday, January 26 at 8 PM EST.