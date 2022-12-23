Yesterday, December 22, Mac DeMarco shared a glimmering cover of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” to get into the holiday spirit. Now V from BTS is doing the same.

V’s cover is much fuller and more extravagant than DeMarco’s more minimalist take on the song. The rendition brims with charm; it’s the perfect carol for BTS fans. It’s definitely a gift for them, which they’ve been getting a lot of lately, considering fellow BTS member RM just recently released his debut solo album The Indigo, which had features from Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu, and other notable artists.

Earlier this year, V made headlines for a weird reason. The group’s label HYBE attempted to trademark and obtain the rights to the term “Borahae,” but it was actually made by V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung. Their attempt was rejected by the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO). KIPO stated HYBE Corporation “applied for trademark rights even though they know that it is a trademark used by V.” Denying the trademark application was done in “the principles of good faith” knowing “HYBE is not V” and the music company has “a partnership and employer-employee relationship with Kim Tae Hyung.”

Listen to V’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” below.