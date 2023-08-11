Layover, the long-awaited solo debut album from BTS’ V (real name Kim Taehyung), is slated to hit streaming service at the top of September. To hold fans over until the entire project is available, the singer has dropped his new soulful single, “Rainy Days.” On the track and in the supporting video, V proves that even K-pop stars have difficulty dealing with heartbreak.

Across the record’s three-minute run time, V mourns the end of his relationship. As he sings, “Staring at my phone / I’m wide awake / Hoping for your call lately / I’ve been on my own maybe / What’s now behind us? / Every day I think of / Time with you was so amazing / Haven’t changed, it’s still the same me / I know it’s too late but somehow / Can we go back to that moment again? Yeah,” V emphasizes how lost he feels navigating his new reality.

Throughout the visual, V shows his fans how he copes in those times of despair with his adorable pet Pomeranian Yeontan by his side. With the forthcoming release of his album, Layout, V is the final member of BTS to make his solo debut. But based on “Rainy Days,” the wait was well worth it, especially with the group’s unsure future due to their military obligations.

Watch the video for “Rainy Days” below.

Layover is out 9/8 via BigHit. Find more information here.