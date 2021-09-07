What sets Olivia Rodrigo’s music apart from that of most other modern pop stars is her heavy incorporation of rock elements, like with her hit single “Good 4 U.” Now, Camila Cabello has taken on the track, but instead of rock, she infused it with a Latin flavor.

In the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Cabello offered a cover of the song that’s more inspired by salsa music than it is punk-rock. She takes the tempo down a notch as she sings the track, backed by musicians playing conga drums, accordion, guitar, and more.

.@Camila_Cabello x @Olivia_Rodrigo is the Live Lounge cover you didn't know you needed 💞 Loving Camila's version of 'good 4 u'! #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/4aNCGlmYDI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 7, 2021

Ahead of the performance, Cabello said of “Good 4 U” and of Rodrigo, “I feel like she’s such an incredible vocalist and an amazing singer. I think her songs really lend well to… this song was a challenging song to practice. It’s pretty high and demands a lot of breath, and I was excited to do it. I love her kind of punk-rock vibe.”

Speaking of covers, Cabello recently busted out some songs in the middle of the street for a “Crosswalk The Musical” segment on The Late Late Show. Meanwhile, Cabello recently confirmed that, despite the rumor she unintentionally started, she and Shawn Mendes are not actually engaged.

Watch a clip of Cabello performing “Good 4 U” above and find the full Live Lounge broadcast here.