Getty Image
Pop

Camila Cabello Puts A Latin Spin On Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ With A New Cover

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

What sets Olivia Rodrigo’s music apart from that of most other modern pop stars is her heavy incorporation of rock elements, like with her hit single “Good 4 U.” Now, Camila Cabello has taken on the track, but instead of rock, she infused it with a Latin flavor.

In the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Cabello offered a cover of the song that’s more inspired by salsa music than it is punk-rock. She takes the tempo down a notch as she sings the track, backed by musicians playing conga drums, accordion, guitar, and more.

Ahead of the performance, Cabello said of “Good 4 U” and of Rodrigo, “I feel like she’s such an incredible vocalist and an amazing singer. I think her songs really lend well to… this song was a challenging song to practice. It’s pretty high and demands a lot of breath, and I was excited to do it. I love her kind of punk-rock vibe.”

Speaking of covers, Cabello recently busted out some songs in the middle of the street for a “Crosswalk The Musical” segment on The Late Late Show. Meanwhile, Cabello recently confirmed that, despite the rumor she unintentionally started, she and Shawn Mendes are not actually engaged.

Watch a clip of Cabello performing “Good 4 U” above and find the full Live Lounge broadcast here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×