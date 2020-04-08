Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Surprised Kids In A Hospital With A Fun Video Chat

Right now is a time when some people could use some extra cheer in their lives. That’s just what Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes provided to some of their young fans in the hospital when they got on a surprise video chat with them.

Ryan Seacrest, through his Ryan Seacrest Foundation, helped set up the call and shared some videos from it, which show Cabello and Mendes dancing with the kids, answering questions, and otherwise brightening their day. It was a gesture that clearly meant a lot to these young folks, and Mendes’ appearance was apparently just a cherry on top, as Seacrest wrote while sharing the clips, “Just when the kids thought their video call with @Camila_Cabello couldn’t get any better, @ShawnMendes enters the chat. Thank you both for hanging out and pulling off this surprise.”

Cabello also shared some clips from the chat and wrote, “Kids are the light of this whole world!!!!! We hung out with some friends at the hospital in DC yesterday – thanks @ryanfoundation for bringing smiles to these kids, who are brave and spunky and warriors everyday!”

The two, who are quarantining together in Miami, also recently participated in the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America.