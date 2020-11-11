A little over years ago, Mxmtoon was recording her first EP from her parent’s guest bedroom. Fast forward to 2020 and the singer has gotten the opportunity to work with big-name musicians like Carly Rae Jepsen and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Mxmtoon released her second EP of the year Dusk back in October, and now, the singer shares a visual to her Jepsen collaboration “OK On Your Own.”

Mxmtoon directed, shot, and edited the visual herself with animation help by illustrator Lulu McGregor. The clip offers some insight into how the singer has been holding up while quarantined in her New York City apartment and depicts how she can remain positive while isolated.

In a recent interview with Uproxx ahead of the visual’s release, Mxmtoon said collaborating with Carly Rae Jepsen and Bon Iver was a dream-come-true for her. “Working with Carly was a shot in the dark, she came up just because she’s such an influential singer and amazing advocate,” she said. “I’m such a huge fan of her, and it was amazing that she was open to it. I got to call her and I was like ‘you know what, you’re Carly Rae Jepsen, you can take it and run with it, just cut vocals however you want to.’ As for ‘Bon Iver,’ he’s so influential in the music industry and that project is something that’s been very inspirational to me.”

Watch Mxmtoon and Jepsen’s “OK On Your Own” video above.

