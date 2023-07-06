Carly Rae Jepsen is back. Last year, she shared her new album The Loneliest Time, which, despite its title, was a ball. Last month, she released the song “Shy Boy,” and now she announced her new album, The Loveliest Time.

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote a touching caption about the record, telling fans to “let the countdown begin.” Unfortunately, no release date has been provided. She explained it was originally meant to be a B-sides album, but ended up becoming “completed set to a body of work.”

Read what she wrote and check out her post below.