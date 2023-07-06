Carly Rae Jepsen is back. Last year, she shared her new album The Loneliest Time, which, despite its title, was a ball. Last month, she released the song “Shy Boy,” and now she announced her new album, The Loveliest Time.
In an Instagram post, the singer wrote a touching caption about the record, telling fans to “let the countdown begin.” Unfortunately, no release date has been provided. She explained it was originally meant to be a B-sides album, but ended up becoming “completed set to a body of work.”
Read what she wrote and check out her post below.
“It’s been the loneliest time, it’s been the loveliest time.
After a season of hibernation comes the season of blossoming. I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it. The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we. It’s time for celebration and for all the lessons we have learned to burst into joyful action. The Loveliest Time…
At this point you know me so well that I won’t even tease about a b sides. It’s almost disrespectful because you know that it’s coming. And in fact this is the time to announce that it’s here. It’s done and a month from now The Loveliest Time will be all yours. I can’t really call it a b sides as if these were cast off ideas – it’s the completed set to a body of work that taught me so much about love and loneliness and myself.
So let the countdown begin. Thank you for your continued support. Always x
Carly.”