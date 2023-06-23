Last fall, Carly Rae Jepsen unveiled The Loneliest Time, her sixth studio album. She’s already back with a new single titled “Shy Boy,” a giddy, overflowing pop anthem that’s immediately pulls the listener into its party: “You’re pretty, we’re drinking / So I say what I’m thinking / How come everybody’s dancing but you?”

The singer was teasing the track all week and it precedes her tour with Boygenius. It’s produced by James Ford and comes with a whole music video. She also has a forthcoming tour in Japan this summer and a slot at the Glastonbury Festival alongside acts like Lizzo, Arctic Monkeys, and Lana Del Rey.

Shy Boy drops midnight June 23rd. Presave here!https://t.co/qmYgTYrfLU pic.twitter.com/JeguiOk9wk — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) June 15, 2023

In December, Jepsen shared the theme song for Hello Kitty: Super Style! on Amazon Kids+. About it, she told Uproxx in an interview, “I think it is mostly joyful and playful and realizing that fashion can be fun. It can help bring confidence, but the main confidence you always find in yourself. I think that’s really important to know. I think Hello Kitty is about kindness and I love that messaging. It’s something that the world needs a lot of and it’s a message that kids can learn.”

Watch the video for “Shy Boy” above.