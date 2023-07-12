Just under 10 months after releasing her pandemic-inspired album, The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen is back, continuing the story with The Loveliest Time.

Jepsen teased the companion album last week in an Instagram post, where she revealed that the album will home in on joy more than The Loneliest Time did.

“I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it,” said Jepsen in the post’s caption. “The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we. It’s time for celebration and for all the lessons we have learned to burst into joyful action.”

On The Loveliest Time, Jepsen enlisted the help of producers John Hill, James Ford, Patrik Berger, Rostam Batmanglij, and Kyle Shearer to breathe new life into a collection of songs she wrote during a period of isolation.

Ahead of the new album, Jepsen has shared its breezy lead single, “Shy Boy.” She will also be joining Boygenius on a series of tour stops this summer, and is set to perform at Lollapalooza.

The Loveliest Time is out 7/28 via Interscope and School Boy. Find more information here.