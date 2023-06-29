The Barbie soundtrack proves to be the gift that keeps on giving. In the latest bop from Barbie The Album, Charli XCX takes us on a “Speed Drive.”

On “Speed Drive,” Charli taps into her glimmery, pink energy, giving the Barbie universe the bop of the century.

“Ah-ah, Barbie, you’re so fine / you’re so fine you blow my mind / Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive / Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency / Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights / Ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so / fine you blow my mind / Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive / Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency / Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights,” she sings on the song’s chorus

The song clocks in at less than two minutes, but delivers on pure fun, feminine mystique.

Earlier today, Charli took to TikTok to share a clip from the movie, in which “Speed Drive” appears.

umm ok cute speed drive drops in 30 minutesssss pic.twitter.com/bMkrcDfv5j — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 29, 2023

Barbie The Album will arrive next month, in tandem with Barbie the movie.

You can check out “Speed Drive” above.

Barbie The Album is out 7/21 via Atlantic. Find more information here.