The first weekend of Coachella was one for the history books in more ways than one. On the opening night, with the closing performance, Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist headliner. However, he wasn’t the only musical act to set a record. On Saturday, April 15, K-pop stars Blackpink also set a record of their own: The quartet became the first-ever Korean group to headline Coachella. Moved by this monumental feat, singer Charli XCX took a moment during her set prior to their set to acknowledge the occasion.

As the pop star transitioned between tracks, she screamed to the crowd, “This song is for all my bad girls out there. All the bad girls who came to see me, Rosalía and Blackpink, in your f*cking area b*tch.” Both Blackpink and Charli XCX have performed at Coachella in the past, which must have moved the songwriter to shout out the group along with Latin music star Rosalía. Later that evening, Rosalía and Blackpink took the stage.

That wasn’t the only special moment the “Break The Rules” singer had on stage. Bringing out her “1999” collaborator Troye Sivan, the pair had the chance to shock fans with a surprise performance of the track off of her 2019 album, Charli.

Troye Sivan makes a surprise appearance at Charli XCX's #Coachella set to sing "1999." pic.twitter.com/Emivp50Vn3 — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2023

