Historically, male artists have tended to receive more music award consideration than women. That’s at least true as it pertains to the Grammys: Over a recent six-year stretch, only nine percent of Grammy nominees were women. That’s an issue that bothers Charli XCX, and she spoke about it on the red carpet ahead of the Brit Awards.

During an interview with Sky News, Charli, who was nominated for Best British Female, said, “The lack of women is annoying. We’re not the subplot, you know? We’re not the support act. We’re the main event. I’m very grateful to be nominated, let me just say, but don’t just give us the women category and then think you can forget about us everywhere else, because there are so many incredible albums that have been made by iconic, incredible, prolific women. This year and every year. So yes, I think it would be nice for female artists to be shown some love in other categories.”

Charli was nominated for the Best British Female award against Mabel, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings, and Mahalia, with Mabel ultimately taking home the honor. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish won the similar International Female award over Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, and Lizzo. Eilish also performed her James Bond song “No Time To Die” for the first time during the ceremony.

Charli offered her congratulations to Mabel for her Brits win, writing on Twitter, “Congrats @Mabel on your win tonight. honored to share a category with u and these other iconic and unique artists @FreyaRidings @FKAtwigs @mahalia! Let’s partyyyyyy!!!” She also praised Eilish’s performance, tweeting, “also billie’s performance tonight made me cry. i know we all know this already but she is a true, long lasting, life changing artist.”

