Christina Aguilera is getting a new Las Vegas residency, announced today (October 10). The shows will be held at The Venetian’s Voltaire Belle De Nuit venue, starting on New Year’s Eve weekend.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera shared in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience… a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

The venue has been described as a “seductively cozy” one. Aguilera, according to Billboard, will deliver a career-spanning set. Voltaire’s founder, Michael Gruber, is currently aiming to provide “superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas” — with the “very talent” Aguilera being part of that vision. A few weeks ago, Kylie Minogue also announced that she would be kicking off her first residency at the same venue, performing starting November 3.

So far, Aguilera only has announced shows for December 30 and 31 of this year, but more dates will be revealed this Friday, October 13. While it’s unclear how long she’ll play there, fans should start prepping for early 2024. Tickets for the opening days will go on sale on Friday, with more information that can be found via Voltaire’s website.