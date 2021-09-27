Getty Image
Pop

Christine And The Queens Surprise-Releases The ‘Joseph’ EP Featuring Covers

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

A couple days ago, Christine And The Queens took to the Eiffel Tower (well, right in front of it) in Paris and performed a five-song set, as part of a Global Citizen Live benefit concert. Her set featured a pair of covers, Michel Fugain and Le Big Bazar’s “Comme l’oiseau” and George Michael’s “Freedom,” and now she has shared studio recordings of those covers in a surprise new EP, Joseph.

Additionally, while not included on the EP, her set also featured performances of some of her own songs: “People, I’ve Been Sad,” “Tilted,” and “Doesn’t Matter.”

She also took to Instagram to share a message about her performance and the EP, writing (partially in French), “Thank you to [Global Citizen] for having us perform yesterday. [I missed you so much. Thank you for everything you give me when I search with my eyes closed.] The EP gathering the two Joseph bird songs is out and all profits will go to [Global Citizen] — little by little, more light. Upgrade is king upgrade. Upgrade is love flow. See you soon my loves.”

This comes a couple months after Christine And The Queens declared she was taking a break, sharing a poetic message about her planned hiatus of an undisclosed length.

Stream Joseph above and check out the live performance of “Freedom” below.

Joseph is out now via Because Music. Get it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
Kacey Musgraves’ Divorce Album ‘Star-Crossed’ Sounds Like Another Classic
by: FacebookTwitter
×