A couple days ago, Christine And The Queens took to the Eiffel Tower (well, right in front of it) in Paris and performed a five-song set, as part of a Global Citizen Live benefit concert. Her set featured a pair of covers, Michel Fugain and Le Big Bazar’s “Comme l’oiseau” and George Michael’s “Freedom,” and now she has shared studio recordings of those covers in a surprise new EP, Joseph.

Additionally, while not included on the EP, her set also featured performances of some of her own songs: “People, I’ve Been Sad,” “Tilted,” and “Doesn’t Matter.”

She also took to Instagram to share a message about her performance and the EP, writing (partially in French), “Thank you to [Global Citizen] for having us perform yesterday. [I missed you so much. Thank you for everything you give me when I search with my eyes closed.] The EP gathering the two Joseph bird songs is out and all profits will go to [Global Citizen] — little by little, more light. Upgrade is king upgrade. Upgrade is love flow. See you soon my loves.”

This comes a couple months after Christine And The Queens declared she was taking a break, sharing a poetic message about her planned hiatus of an undisclosed length.

Stream Joseph above and check out the live performance of “Freedom” below.

Joseph is out now via Because Music. Get it here.