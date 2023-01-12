Just last month, a paparazzi asked Judge Judy what she thinks of Justin Bieber’s evolution since he used to be “scared to death” of her because of his old bad behavior. She said she hasn’t talked to him in a while, but she’s “seen him since, and he looks wonderful, and he seems happy.”

Actor Colin Farrell, though, has a different perspective on Bieber’s past mischief — he doesn’t think it was bad to begin with.

Talking about his own troublesome antics during an actors roundtable conversation for The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell used Bieber as an example of people being overly dramatic about what celebrities do: “When I hear, like, years ago, ‘Justin Bieber threw eggs at his neighbor,’ I’m like, he deserves a medal if that’s all he’s doing. ‘He raced a car on Ocean Drive.’ Like if that’s all he’s doing, that kid is trying the best he can to be a good human being.”

Colin Farrell talking about Justin Bieber… I love this pic.twitter.com/DeYIHEAjQ1 — ً (@JAILEYSWRLD) January 11, 2023

The peak of Bieber’s messy past was when he was arrested in Miami for drag racing and DUI in 2014. On the seven-year anniversary in 2021, he wrote, “My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’ let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be.”

